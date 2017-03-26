Cricket: Tom Latham wonder catch highlight of morning session in final test

By David Leggat in Hamilton

A stunning catch by out-of-form New Zealand opener Tom Latham was the highlight of an intriguing second morning of the third and final test against South Africa at Seddon Park.

Resuming at 123 for four after a rain-shortened first day, South Africa went to lunch at 243 for seven.

Latham's moment came when left arm spinner Mitch Santner was introduced to the attack for the first time in the 62nd over.

To his third ball, captain Faf du Plessis, after getting to 53 in conscientious fashion, tried to get cute to a ball around his off stump. He bent low and attempted to lap it around the corner behind square.

Latham, fielding at short square leg, anticipated the shot and was moving to his right as du Plessis made contact. The ball flew around shoulder height, Latham flung out a hand and snaffled a fine catch.

It had an unexpected quality to it, and put that down to Latham's instinctive move to follow what he expected the line of the ball to be.

Shortly after, Latham took another fine catch, sprawling low to his right at second slip to remove Vernon Philander. Latham has made just 24 runs in three innings in the series.

This is a test New Zealand must win to square the series. The weather forecast is grim, but the game is reasonably well advanced.

In the morning period of two and a half hours, South Africa scored 120 runs from 36 overs, but lost three wickets to keep New Zealand in the contest.

It was important New Zealand's bowlers kept chipping away, as it was they who had to chase the contest.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Latham's super hands making up for his lack of runs Live blog: Black Caps vs South Africa, third test, second day Cricket: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka by 90 runs in ODI series opener

In the eighth over of the morning, Temba Bavuma tried to hook a Henry short ball and the edge flew to Jeet Raval at first slip.

Du Plessis, who hit nine fours in his 165-minute innings, look to be the rock on which New Zealand's resolve would founder, had just completed his 12th test 50, when Latham sprung to life.

Seven overs later, Henry got an edge from seamer Philander. He had just celebrated becoming the sixth South African to have scored 1000 test runs and taken 100 wickets, and Latham did the business at second slip.

All the while wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who had been in doubt with a finger injury, completed his second consecutive half century in the series, and was on 66 at lunch.

He had batted 118 minutes, completing his ninth test half century, which included one six, swinging off spinner Jeetan Patel to mid wicket, and several sweetly-timed drives, and twice swivelled and pulled Neil Wagner to the square leg fence just before lunch. Keshav Maharaj was on five.

Henry had taken four for 57 off 20 overs, his second haul of four wickets in a test innings, while seamer Colin de Grandhomme had taken two for 51 from 21 overs and Santner had one for 19 off eight overs.

- NZ Herald