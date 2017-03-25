12:21pm Sun 26 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live blog: Black Caps vs South Africa, third test, second day

Tom Latham took South Africa's sixth wicket with what is being described as "the greatest short leg catch ever". Photo / Sky Sports.
Tom Latham took South Africa's sixth wicket with what is being described as "the greatest short leg catch ever". Photo / Sky Sports.

Live updates of day two of the third test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton.

The Black Caps head into the second day of the third test after a shortened day one due to the effects of rain, holding the Proteas to 123-4. Both Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been ruled out of the clash as the Black Caps look for a win to even the series.

New Zealand however haven't beaten South Africa in a test since 2004 while the world number three ranked team wrapped up the second test in under three days.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Mar 2017 12:22:26 Processing Time: 13ms