Live blog: Black Caps vs South Africa, third test, second day

Live updates of day two of the third test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton.

The Black Caps head into the second day of the third test after a shortened day one due to the effects of rain, holding the Proteas to 123-4. Both Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been ruled out of the clash as the Black Caps look for a win to even the series.

New Zealand however haven't beaten South Africa in a test since 2004 while the world number three ranked team wrapped up the second test in under three days.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm

- NZ Herald