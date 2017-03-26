Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka by 90 runs in ODI series opener

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 90 runs in the opener of a three-match one-day international series, riding on a rampant batting performance led by opener Tamil Iqbal's eighth century.
Asked to bat first after winning the toss at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Bangladesh scored a challenging 324-5, its third highest ODI total ever. Iqbal top-scored with 127. and was well supported by Shakib Al Hasan (72), last-man-out Shabbir Rahman (54) .
In reply, Sri Lanka never threatened to chase down the total, and was bowled out for 234 in the 46th over.
Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 59 and Thisara Perera showed glimpses of fight late in the innings with an aggressive 55.
Seam bowler Mustafizur Rahman too three wickets for Bangladesh.
