Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in the opener of the three-match one-day international series at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium on Saturday:

Bangladesh 324-5 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 127, Shakib Al Hasan 72, Sabbir Rahman 54; Suranga Lakmal 2-45), def. Sri Lanka 234 all out in 45.1 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 59, Thisara Perera 55; Mustafizur Rahman 3-56, Mashrafe Mortaza 2-35, Mehedi Hasan 2-43) by 90 runs