7:08am Sun 26 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in the opener of the three-match one-day international series at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium on Saturday:

___

Bangladesh 324-5 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 127, Shakib Al Hasan 72, Sabbir Rahman 54; Suranga Lakmal 2-45), def. Sri Lanka 234 all out in 45.1 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 59, Thisara Perera 55; Mustafizur Rahman 3-56, Mashrafe Mortaza 2-35, Mehedi Hasan 2-43) by 90 runs

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 Mar 2017 07:55:45 Processing Time: 76ms