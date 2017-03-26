Sri Lanka-Bangladesh 1st ODI Scoreboard

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of Bangladesh's innings in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium:
Tamim Iqbal c Gunathilaka b Kumara 127
Soumya Sarkar c Chandimal b Lakmal 10
Sabbir Rahman c Tharanga b Gunaratne 54
Mushfiqur Rahim c and b Sandakan 1
Shakib Al Hasan c Sandakan b Lakmal 72
Mosaddek Hossain not out 24
Mahmudullah Riyad not out 13
Extras: (10lb, 13w) 23
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 324
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-119, 3-120, 4-264, 5-289.
Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 8-0-45-2, Lahiru Kumara 8-0-74-1 (3w), Thisara Perera 8-0-63-0, Sachith Pathirana 5-0-27-0 (6w), Lakshan Sandakan 8-0-43-1 (3w), Asela Gunaratne 10-0-40-1 (1w), Danushka Gunathilaka 3-0-22-0.
Toss: Won by Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Kumara.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England and Ranmore Martinesz, Sri Lanka.
TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings