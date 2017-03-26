3:49am Sun 26 March
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh 1st ODI Scoreboard

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of Bangladesh's innings in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium:

Tamim Iqbal c Gunathilaka b Kumara 127

Soumya Sarkar c Chandimal b Lakmal 10

Sabbir Rahman c Tharanga b Gunaratne 54

Mushfiqur Rahim c and b Sandakan 1

Shakib Al Hasan c Sandakan b Lakmal 72

Mosaddek Hossain not out 24

Mahmudullah Riyad not out 13

Extras: (10lb, 13w) 23

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 324

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-119, 3-120, 4-264, 5-289.

Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 8-0-45-2, Lahiru Kumara 8-0-74-1 (3w), Thisara Perera 8-0-63-0, Sachith Pathirana 5-0-27-0 (6w), Lakshan Sandakan 8-0-43-1 (3w), Asela Gunaratne 10-0-40-1 (1w), Danushka Gunathilaka 3-0-22-0.

Toss: Won by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England and Ranmore Martinesz, Sri Lanka.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

