12:23am Sun 26 March
India-Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on day one of the fourth test between India and Australia at the HPCA Stadium:

David Warner c Rahane b Kuldeep Yadav 56

Matt Renshaw b Umesh Yadav 1

Steve Smith c Rahane b Ashwin 111

Shaun Marsh c Saha b Umesh Yadav 4

Peter Handscomb b Kuldeep Yadav 8

Glenn Maxwell b Kuldeep Yadav 8

Mathew Wade b Jadeja 57

Pat Cummins c & b Kuldeep Yadav 21

Steve O?Keefe run out sub (Shreyas Iyer)/Saha 8

Nathan Lyon c Pujara b Kumar 13

Josh Hazlewood not out 2

Extras: (1b, 10lb) 11

Total: (all out) 300

Overs: 88.3. Minutes: 347.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-144, 3-153, 4-168, 5-178, 6-208, 7-245, 8-269, 9-298, 10-300.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12.3-2-41-1, Umesh Yadav 15-1-69-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 23-5-54-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-1-57-1, Kuldeep Yadav 23-3-68-4.

Lokesh Rahul not out 0

Murali Vijay not out 0

Total: (for 0 wickets) 0

Overs: 1. Minutes: 3.

Still to bat: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 1-1-0-0.

Toss: Won by Australia.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

