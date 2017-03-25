Australia stumble despite Smith hundred

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Steve Smith scored his 21st test hundred but Australia struggled to tea at 208-6 on day one of the fourth cricket test against India here on Saturday.

The visitors lost 5-77 in the second session as Kuldeep Yadav (3-41) triggered a middle order collapse after Smith and David Warner (56) had taken their side to 144-1 post lunch.

Debutant Yadav got an immediate breakthrough as Warner was caught at slip in the fourth over after lunch. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane held a sharp catch as the 134-run second-wicket partnership between Warner and Smith came to an end.

Australia then slumped to 178-5. Shaun Marsh (4) was caught behind off Umesh Yadav (2-54). Then Kuldeep Yadav struck twice more, bowling Peter Handscomb (8) and Glenn Maxwell (8) with some clever turn.

Mathew Wade (13 not out) put on 30 runs with Smith as Australia passed 200 in the 57th over.

Smith reached his hundred off 150 balls to become the first Australian skipper to score three centuries in a series on Indian soil. Overall, he became the second visiting captain to do so, after Alastair Cook's feat in 2012-13.

Soon afterward, Smith was caught at slip off Ravichandran Ashwin (1-36). In all, he faced 173 balls and hit 14 fours.

In the morning session, Smith and Warner scored runs at a fast clip to take lunch at 131-1. Umesh Yadav had bowled Matt Renshaw (1) in the second over after Australia won the toss.

This was after Virat Kohli was ruled out of this match, as he hadn't recovered fully from his shoulder injury, sustained on day one in Ranchi.

The four-match series is level at 1-1. Australia won the first test in Pune by 333 runs, while India won the second test in Bengaluru by 75 runs. The third test in Pune was drawn.