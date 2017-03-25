New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the first day of the third cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park:

Dean Elgar b de Grandhomme 5

Theunis de Bruyn c Latham b Henry 0

Hashim Amla b de Grandhomme 50

J.P. Duminy c Patel b Henry 20

Faf du Plessis not out 33

Temba Ravuma not out 13

Extras (1lb,1w) 2

TOTAL (for four wickets) 123

Overs: 41. Batting time: 174 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-5, 3-64, 4-97.

Still to bat: Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel.

Bowling: Matt Henry 10-2-25-2 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 16-3-43-2, Neil Wagner 13-2-44-0, Jeetan Patel 2-0-10-0.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.