Conditions delay start of play in 3rd NZ-South Africa test

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Damp conditions have delayed the start of play on the opening day of the third cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa.

The rain had stopped and the pitch at Seddon Park was uncovered when the toss was due to be made at 10.30am, but the umpires decided to delay the toss and start of play by 30 minutes.

The pitch surrounds and outfield were slightly damp and the umpires hoped a short delay would be enough to make conditions fully fit for play.

South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0.

