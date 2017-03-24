Cricket: Rain likely to delay start of Hamilton test

By David Leggat

The prospects of play starting on time in the third and final cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton are remote.

There was rain during the night in the city and light drizzle settled in.

The teams went through desultory training drills before the rain settled in, covers went back on the pitch block and players retreated indoors.

The forecast for the next five days is grim, with today and tomorrow rated the best prospects for play. The TAB is offering $1.50 on the draw.

South Africa need only a draw to win the series after, their eight-wicket, three-day victory in Wellington last weekend, and maintain a remarkable record in test rubbers away from home.

Since 2007, they have won 11 series, drawn three and lost just one, in India in late 2015.

New Zealand are without three senior players - batsman Ross Taylor, and new ball bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee - all through injury.

- NZ Herald