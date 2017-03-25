Australian cricketers get stress-busting tip from Dalai Lama

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Australia cricket captain Steve Smith says he hopes to sleep better over the next few days after meeting with the Dalai Lama in the Himalayan mountain town of Dharamsala in northern India on Friday.

Smith and his team met with the Tibetan spiritual leader for an hour.

They chatted freely, and Smith sought the Dalai Lama's advice on how to deal with the stress of a bruising six-week tour of India.

The Dalai Lama and Smith rubbed noses, and the Tibetan leader playfully pinched Smith on his chin.

"I asked him a question about sleep and how he could help me," Smith said.

Smith said cricketers tended to go a bit over the top at times and needed to realize that it's only a game after all.