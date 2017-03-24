1:47pm Fri 24 March
New Zealand Cricket: 'We respect the court process'

By David Leggat, in Hamilton

Scott Kuggeleijn leaves the District Court in Hamilton during his rape trial, in which he was acquitted. Photo / David Kerr
New Zealand Cricket has respected the court process in approving the inclusion of allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn in the squad for the third test against South Africa starting at Seddon Park tomorrow.

Kuggeleijn was acquitted on a rape charge after two trials, the second one a month ago.

In a statement, chief executive David White said Kuggeleijn was, in the selectors' eyes, the most credentialled pace bowler available, once injuries had ruled out the leading pair Tim Southee and Trent Boult, plus other candidates like Auckland's Lockie Ferguson.

He had demanded his selection on the basis of his on-field performances, White added.

"We respect the court process as the most appropriate forum for judging matters as serious as this and will not be relitigating the issue through the media," said White.

''To do so would be manifestly unfair on all parties involved."

Scott is subject to the same protocols and expectations as all other members of the Black Caps squad.

- NZ Herald

