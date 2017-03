Black Caps fast bowler Tim Southee has been ruled out of the third test against South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

A scan today showed Southee to have suffered a grade-one tear of his left hamstring.

The 28-year-old felt discomfort following the second test in Wellington and as a precautionary measure, was sent for a scan.

While only a minor tear, he will not be fit for the upcoming match, beginning Saturday.

No replacement will be added to the current squad.

