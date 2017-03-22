Kohli is the Trump of world sport - Aussie writer

The bickering between the Indian and Australian cricket camps has reached a new high, or possible low, with Virat Kohli labelled as the Donald Trump of world sport.

Daily Telegraph writer Ben Horne has given the Indian skipper the moniker after Kohli turned on Australian media for their style of questioning following the third test draw in Ranchi.

"Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face," Horne wrote.

The latest dispute between the two camps has been over whether or not Aussie skipper Steve Smith made disrespectful comments about India's Australian physio Patrick Farhart after he helped Kohli recover from a shoulder injury to play on in the test.

There has been almost non-stop niggle on and off the field during the past three weeks between Kohli and Smith who have a history of run-ins.

Kohl was put back by the media questions about the latest run-in with Smith.

"It's funny all our guys (Indian media) ask about cricket as the first thing and you (Australian journalist) ask about something controversial," said Kohli.

"But it's Okay.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Tongan Bear back for the Hurricanes Calls for ICC to come down hard on Steve Smith Golf: Shot put star Walsh living dream at NZ Open

Smith was happy to give his version of events.

"Virat was having a go at me out in the middle and saying how I was disrespecting Patrick Farhat, when actually it was the exact opposite," Smith said."I am a bit disappointed, I didn't actually do anything.

"He's a terrific physio and does a great job for their team. He did a pretty terrific job to get Virat back on the field after that shoulder injury."

Farhart, who worked tirelessly on Kohli's shoulder after he strained it on day one, remains friends with many members of Australia's Test side. He was the team physio of NSW and Sydney Sixers prior to joining India.

It's no surprise Kohli is being painted as the villain after Smith was wrongly accused of mocking his rival's injury following his first innings dismissal.

Indian broadcaster Star Sports aired footage of Smith celebrating the wicket of Kohli, a mock holding his shoulder. The footage was actually an optical illusion as it was a teammate's hand grabbing Smith. It led to Indian pundits admonishing Smith's actions with VVS Laxman going as far as referencing Phil Hughes' death when calling out Smith for mocking a player's injury.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Star Sports apologised to Smith.

The test series is tied heading into the final test starting Saturday.

- NZ Herald