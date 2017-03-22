Cricket: Rain expected to ruin third test in Hamilton

Covers on a pitch. It's as welcoming a sight to cricket fans as a Pune first day pitch or a blow to the box.

The prospect of the third test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton, starting Saturday, being affected by rain is looking probable.

The Met Service's 10-day forecast for the city looks dreadful.

Saturday: Rain becoming persistent

Sunday: Rain

Monday: Rain with light winds

Tuesday: Showers with light winds

Wednesday: Showers. Light winds.

And if you're thinking, 'that's fine it will blow over, there'll be good weather to come'. Thursday and Friday are both 'Rain with little wind'.

Over at weatherwatch.co.nz, things look slightly more positive for Saturday and Sunday, however showers are still expected at points in the day, followed by thunderstorms on Monday.

South Africa led the three-match series 1-0 heading into the final test in Hamilton, with the Black Caps needing to beat the Proteas for the first time since 2004 to even the series.

- NZ Herald