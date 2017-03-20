Cricket: Ross Taylor to make coaching cameo

Ross Taylor will dip his toes into coaching, when he helps out Papua New Guinea on their upcoming tour of the United Arab Emirates.

Cleared by New Zealand Cricket, the veteran Black Caps batsman will join PNG in a coaching consultancy role for about a week when their tour begins at the end of the month.

Cricket PNG CEO Greg Campbell says they are privileged to have Taylor on board and the coaching staff as well as the players are looking forward to working with him.

Ross Taylor was not selected in the squad for the third and final test against South Africa, still suffering from a torn calf.

