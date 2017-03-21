How the Black Caps can beat South Africa

Five things the Black Caps must get right at Hamilton to have any chance of squaring the series against South Africa.

1 At some point they will have a chance to take a grip on the match. Unlike Wellington, when it comes they must recognise it, grab it and not let go.

2 Find more runs. In Wellington, last man Morne Morkel scored one less run, 40, in his one innings than Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Neil Broom and Colin de Grandhomme combined in eight.

3 Win the toss. Out of Williamson's control yes, but they've lost the last seven.

4 Sort out South Africa's spin. If New Zealand handle Keshav Maharaj's standard left-arm twirl in the same fashion as they did at the Basin, they have no chance.

5 Players dig deep, play smart, back themselves, put the last day out of their minds and collectively resolve to end the summer on a high.

- NZ Herald