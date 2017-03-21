Sri Lankan media react angrily after test loss to Bangladesh

Some 135 years after English cricket was declared dead and the Ashes shipped to Australia, Sri Lankan cricket was killed off by a newspaper mourning the loss to Bangladesh, the youngest test-playing nation.

The Island newspaper on Monday published an obituary for Sri Lankan cricket following the loss. "RIP Sri Lanka," read the headline.

The paper carried a notice saying: "In affectionate remembrance of Sri Lankan cricket which died at the Oval on 19, March 2017."

"The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Bangladesh," read the notice. The sports page also carried a cartoon depicting Sri Lanka Cricket president and the sports minister carrying a casket with "Sri Lankan cricket" written on it.

Bangladesh won the second test by four wickets Sunday to secure its first ever win over Sri Lanka in 18 attempts. Sri Lanka has won 15 of those matches and two have been drawn.

In 1882 The Sporting Times newspaper in England published a satirical obituary of English newspaper after Australia beat England on English soil, creating the Ashes series between the two countries that continues today.

Bangladesh's victory also coincided with the country's 100th test and helped the team even a two-match series.

"Sri Lanka's darkest hour in test cricket - lose to Bangladesh," read the Daily News headline which was also full of praise for Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh this win was special because it showed how much they have improved as a test nation," it said.

Unless some radical actions are taken and changes made to uplift their game, Sri Lanka will struggle to beat teams like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland, the newspaper said.