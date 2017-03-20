3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

RANCHI, India (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at the close of the drawn third cricket test between India and Australia at the JSCA International Stadium Complex:

David Warner b Jadeja 14

Matt Renshaw lbw b Sharma 15

Nathan Lyon b Jadeja 2

Steve Smith b Jadeja 21

Shaun Marsh c Vijay b Jadeja 53

Peter Handscomb not out 72

Glenn Maxwell c Vijay b Ashwin 2

Mathew Wade not out 9

Extras: (9b, 4lb, 3nb) 16

TOTAL: for six wickets) 204

Overs: 100. Minutes: 377.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-23, 3-59, 4-63, 5-187, 6-190.

Did not bat: Steve O'Keefe, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 30-10-71-1, Ravindra Jadeja 44-18-54-4, Umesh Yadav 15-2-36-0, Ishant Sharma 11-0-30-1 (3nb).

Toss: won by Australia.

Result: Match drawn; 4-match series level at 1-1.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Ian Gould, England.

TV Umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.