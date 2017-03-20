India, Australia draw 3rd test; series 1-1 with 1 to go

RANCHI, India (AP) " Scores after the drawn third test between India and Australia at the JSCA International Stadium Complex:

___

Australia 451 (Steve Smith 178 not out, Glenn Maxwell 104; Ravindra Jadeja 5-124, Umesh Yadav 3-106) and 204-6 (Peter Handscomb 72not out, Shaun Marsh 53; Ravindra Jadeja 4-54) drew with India 603-9 dec. (Cheteshwar Pujara 202, Wriddhiman Saha 117, Murali Vijay 82; Pat Cummins 4-106, Steve O'Keefe 3-199)