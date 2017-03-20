12:21am Tue 21 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

India, Australia draw 3rd test; series 1-1 with 1 to go

RANCHI, India (AP) " Scores after the drawn third test between India and Australia at the JSCA International Stadium Complex:

___

Australia 451 (Steve Smith 178 not out, Glenn Maxwell 104; Ravindra Jadeja 5-124, Umesh Yadav 3-106) and 204-6 (Peter Handscomb 72not out, Shaun Marsh 53; Ravindra Jadeja 4-54) drew with India 603-9 dec. (Cheteshwar Pujara 202, Wriddhiman Saha 117, Murali Vijay 82; Pat Cummins 4-106, Steve O'Keefe 3-199)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 21 Mar 2017 00:26:47 Processing Time: 61ms