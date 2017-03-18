3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

RANCHI, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the third day of the third test between India and Australia:
Lokesh Rahul c Wade b Cummins 67
Murali Vijay st Wade b O'Keefe 82
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 130
Virat Kohli c Smith b Cummins 6
Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Cummins 14
Karun Nair b Hazlewood 23
Ravichandran Ashwin c Wade b Cummins 3
Wriddhiman Saha not out 18
Extras: (14b, 3lb) 17
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 360
Overs: 130. Minutes: 538.
Still to bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-193, 3-225, 4-276, 5-320, 6-328.
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 31-9-66-1, Pat Cummins 25-8-59-4, Steve O'Keefe 43-11-117-1, Nathan Lyon 29-2-97-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-4-0.
Toss: Won by Australia.
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Ian Gould, England.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.
