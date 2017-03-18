7:22pm Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

South Africa beats NZ by 8 wickets in 2nd test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " South Africa beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second cricket test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:

____

New Zealand, 1st Innings 268 (Henry Nicholls 118, Jeet Raval 36, B.J. Watling 34; J.P. Duminy 4-47, Keshav Maharaj 2-47, Ragiso Rabada 2-59, Morne Morkel 2-82).

South Africa, 1st Innings 359 (Quinton de Kock 91, Temba Bavuma 89, Morne Morkel 40, Vernon Philander 37 not out; Colin de Grandhomme 3-52, Neil Wagner 3-102, Tim Southee 2-98).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 171 (Jeet Raval 80, B.J. Watling 29; Keshav Maharaj 6-40, Morne Morkel 3-50).

South Africa, 2nd Innings 83-2 (Hashim Amla 38 not out).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 18 Mar 2017 19:22:17 Processing Time: 453ms