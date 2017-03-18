Cricket: Black Caps battling at lunch

By David Leggat, in Wellington

New Zealand were on the run at lunch on the third day of their second test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve.

Having spotted the South Africans a first innings lead of 91, New Zealand lost out of form opener Tom Latham and captain Kane Williamson in quick order to fired-up fast bowler Morne Morkel.

At lunch, New Zealand were 55 for two, with opener Jeet Raval working hard on 21 and test debutant Neil Broom on 20.

With senior batsman Ross Taylor out of the test with a calf injury, so much of New Zealand's batting strength revolved around Williamson.

So losing him for just a single to his sixth delivery was a crushing blow on a day when the Basin pitch should be offering its best batting of the match.

Latham had earlier edged Morkel to be caught at fourth slip by J-P Duminy for six, a near carbon copy of his first innings dismissal.

On that occasion, Latham copped a fine ball from Morkel; today he stretched out and tried to drive a ball outside his off stump.

The lefthander is in a rut.

His last three innings have produced 10, 8 and 6; his most recent 10 innings covering tests and ODIs have got him 4, 7, 0, 0, 2, 0, 10, 8 and 6 - 37 runs at four an innings.

Williamson got a fine ball from Morkel, to which he got the faintest of touches. He was given not out, but South Africa's appeal was vociferous. They sought a DRS and the small smudge on Williamson's bat told the story.

His return in this test, three runs, is his worst in a test in which he's batted two complete innings.

Raval was looking impressive. He has a happy knack in an opener of knowing when to leave the ball outside off stump and had knuckled down impressively.

He also withstood a fierce burst of short-pitched bowling from Kagiso Rabada, one ball lobbing just wide of the fielder at silly mid off, and his gloves took punishment.

Broom, after a first-innings duck, would have been forgiven feeling a bundle of nerves.

He got off the mark early, managed one crisp boundary through the covers and swept left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj vigorously to the backward square leg fence. Broom also got through a seriously fine over from seamer Vernon Philander, who seemed to have the ball on a string.

Morkel had taken two for 14 off six overs.

Earlier offspinner Jeetan Patel ended South Africa's innings by bowling Morkel for his equal best test score, 40. With Philander, Morkel had shared a 57-run stand, breaking the old record for South Africa for the tenth wicket against New Zealand.

New Zealand trailed South Africa by 36 runs at the interval.

