Hasan provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Shahzaib Hasan became the fifth Pakistani cricketer to be provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for violating its anti-corruption codes during the recent Pakistan Super League.

The PCB said in a statement on Friday that Hasan has been issued a notice of charge and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket. Hasan has now 14 days to respond to the notice.

The PCB has laid charges against Hasan which relate to a player allegedly failing to report a suspect approach in time and in full detail to its anti-corruption officials and also for allegedly involving players in corruption indirectly.

Hasan last played an international for Pakistan during the 2009 World Twenty20 and has played 10 T20 internationals and three one-day internationals due to his inconsistent performances in domestic cricket.

Hasan scored just 19 and 0 in the two innings while representing Karachi Kings in the PSL.

The spot-fixing scandal broke out in the PSL last month when the PCB provisionally suspended Islamabad United players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif immediately after United's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The PCB has already formed a three-member tribunal to conduct an inquiry against both players.

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed was also suspended by the PCB after he was first arrested in the UK as part of its investigation into alleged corruption in the PSL.

Pakistan international Mohammad Irfan is another player, who has been suspended by the PCB. Irfan and Hasan were first both questioned by the PCB's anti-corruption unit during the PSL, but were allowed to compete in the tournament.