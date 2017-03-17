New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

7:20pm Fri 17 March
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Friday at stumps on the second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve:

Stephen Cook c Neesham b Southee 3

Dean Elgar c Neesham b de Grandhomme 9

Kagiso Rabada b Southee 9

Hashim Amla c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 21

J.P. Duminy c Nicholls b Wagner 16

Faf du Plessis c Watling b de Grandhomme 22

Temba Bavuma c Neesham b Wagner 89

Quinton de Kock c Watling b Neesham 91

Vernon Philander not out 36

Keeshav Maharaj c Williamson b Wagner 1

Morne Morkel not out 31

Extras (4b,5lb,12w) 21

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 349

Overs: 95. Batting time: 423 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-26, 4-59, 5-79, 6-94, 7-254, 8-290, 9-302.

Bowling: Tim Southee 27-7-98-2 (5w), Colin de Grandhomme 23-7-52-3, Neil Wagner 21-1-96-3 (1w), Jeetan Patel 12-0-53-0, James Neesham 12-2-41-1 (6w).

Toss: won by South Africa.

Series: Three-match series tied at 0-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

