Cricket: Black Caps take initiative on day two

By David Leggat, in Wellington

New Zealand have taken the initiative after a terrific morning's work on day two of the second test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve today.

Having been dismissed for 268, and with South Africa starting the day at 24 for two, New Zealand got the early breakthrough they were after, plus three big wickets to follow that and at lunch the tourists' were 104 for six with Temba Bavuma on 15 and Quinton de Kock on two.

Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada was removed by the day's 11th ball, a full length inswinger by Tim Southee. New Zealand thus got the first order of business - removing the potentially niggling tailender early - out of the way.

New Zealand then appeared to loosen the noose with seam bowling that was too wide and too short, too often as Hashim Amla and J-P Duminy settled in.

However both were gone half an hour before lunch.

Duminy chipped a catch to Henry Nicholls at mid wicket off bustling left armer Neil Wagner's seventh ball of the test at 59, a loose, lazy shot.

Twenty runs later Amla, a world class batsman sorely out of form, turned a ball from medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme to mid wicket. Nicholls leapt and parried the ball up, then grabbed the rebound.

It's been some test for the Canterbury batsman, after his maiden test hundred, 118 yesterday.

At 79 for five, New Zealand's seamers had prized open the door and the fielders had a spring in the step.

And there was further reward to come.

Temba Bavuma miscued an attempted pull at Neil Wagner but de Grandhomme at mid on slipped, and couldn't get under the chance.

However in the next over, captain Faf du Plessis drove at de Grandhomme, got too far across and inside edged the catch to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

When de Kock drove at de Grandhomme and missed in the same over the crowd roared.

Southee turned in a strong early spell against a gentle northerly breeze today, his eight overs producing one for 14.

De Grandhomme, who opened the bowling yesterday in the enforced absence of leading fast-medium bowler Trent Boult, had found movement in the pitch, taken three wickets in the innings and done a good job, with outstanding morning figures of 8-4-20-2.

Wagner's aggression was also producing good results, tempting Bavuma into a loose drive outside off and earlier whistling a good bouncer past du Plessis's attempted hook.

He had one for 41 off nine overs. Offspinner Jeetan Patel, had the final over before lunch, in his first test on his home ground, and to his 'bunny' de Kock.

Four times he's dismissed the wicketkeeper in four innings he's bowled to him during the tour.

De Kock looked to get after Patel and came close to playing a ball onto his stumps.

Time will tell, but it may be that New Zealand's 268, which at the time was regarded as below par - but better than New Zealand seemed likely to muster at 101 for five, after being sent in yesterday - comes to be seen as a decent opening hand in this test.

