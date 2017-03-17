11:10am Fri 17 March
Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, 2nd test, day 2

Tim Southee struck late on day one for the Black Caps. Photosport
Live updates of day two at the Basin Reserve in the second test between the Black Caps and South Africa.

Day one was dominated by South Africa early on before Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling rescued the New Zealand innings. Nicholls scored his maiden test century before the Black Caps were bowled out for 268.

Two late wickets left South Africa 24 for two at stumps giving New Zealand some hope after a dreadful start to the day, losing four wickets before lunch.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm


- NZ Herald

