2nd test: New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday after the first day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve:

Jeet Raval c Amla b Maharaj 36

Tom Latham c Elgar b Morkel 8

Kane Williamson lbw b Rabada 2

Neil Broom c de Kock b Rabada 0

Henry Nicholls b Duminy 118

James Neesham std. de Kock b Maharaj 15

B.J. Watling c de Kock b Duminy 34

Colin de Grandhomme c Amla b Duminy 4

Tim Southee c Philander b Morkel 27

Jeetan Patel not out 17

Neil Wagner lbw b Duminy 2

Extras: (4lb,1w) 5

TOTAL (all out) 268

Overs: 79.3. Batting time: 349 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-13, 3-21, 4-73, 5-101, 6-217, 7-221, 8-222, 9-266, 10-268.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 18-3-82-2, Vernon Philander 15-7-29-0, Kagiso Rabada 19-6-59-2 (1w), J.P. Duminy 11.3-2-47-4, Keshav Maharaj 16-4-47-2.

Stephen Cook c Neesham b Southee 3

Dean Elgar c Neesham b de Grandhomme 9

Kagiso Rabada not out 8

Hashim Amla not out 0

Extras:(4b) 4

TOTAL (for two wickets) 24

Overs: 7. Batting time: 31 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12.

Yet to bat: J.P. Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel.

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-1-18-1, Colin de Grandhomme 3-1-2-1.

Toss: South Africa.

Series: Three-match series tied at 0-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.