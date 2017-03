WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scores Thursday after the first day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve:

New Zealand, 1st Innings 268 all out (Henry Nicholls 118, Jeet Raval 36; J.P. Duminy 4-47, Keshav Maharaj 2-47, Ragiso Rabada 2-59).

South Africa, 1st Innings 24-2 (Colin de Grandhomme 1-2, Tim Southee 1-18).