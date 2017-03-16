Cricket: Black Caps in trouble at lunch

By David Leggat, in Wellington

South Africa had New Zealand scrapping for survival at lunch on the opening morning of the second test at the Basin Reserve today.

The tourists' won a crucial toss and their top class seam trio Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada went to work.

They were given ideal conditions and wasted no time reducing New Zealand to 21 for three inside 11 overs.

After a period of resistance from opener Jeet Raval and Henry Nicholls, South Africa struck again in the final over of the session, when Raval ruined a solid morning's effort by edging spinner Keshav Maharaj to slip, having grafted to 36.

New Zealand will start the second session at 73 for four, with Nicholls on 24.

The toss was significant. South Africa's skippers on this tour, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers have won all seven in the ODIs and tests and this one really counted. New Zealand would have fielded first if they had the choice.

There was seam, bounce and movement which had the batsmen groping.

Tom Latham scored a big century on his last visit to the Basin, against Bangladesh in January. But trying to compare the bowling attacks of Bangladesh and South Africa is an apples and pears scenario.

His form is awful at the moment. He's scored 31 runs in his last eight international innings.

He narrowly survived a big lbw shout against Morkel before being caught low at third slip off a ball which angled across him. It seemed just a matter of time, and he appears in need of wise technical counsel.

Kane Williamson went lbw to a good ball from Rabada in the bowlers' first over, which seamed in. The New Zealand skipper sought a DRS referral, ball tracking wasn't available, and he was plumb.

Neil Broom, on debut, went fourth ball to the combination of a good ball from Rabada which squared him round, and a brilliant catch, diving low to his right by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The situation was parlous, but Raval knuckled down and in between the occasional play and miss, he left the ball soundly and produced some handsome strokes.

His was an innings which kept New Zealand afloat, until his late departure, pushing forward at left arm spinner Maharaj in his first over, with lunch two balls away.

He got good support from Nicholls, who drove crisply and dug in determinedly.

The 50-run stand for the fourth wicket arrived in the final over before lunch and the pair had produced stubborn resistance against a fired-up South African attack, who had earlier shoved the door open and were looking to trample over New Zealand. A shame then that Raval couldn't last till the interval.

Rabada had taken two for 15 off six overs, Morkel had one for 27 from eight and Maharaj one for four from four balls.

