Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, second test, day one

Live updates of day one at the Basin Reserve as the Black Caps and South Africa battle in out in the second test.

The first test was heading for an exciting conclusion in Dunedin before rain on day five forced a draw.

The Black Caps head into the second test without key players Ross Taylor (calf) and Trent Boult (upper thigh) with Neil Broom set to make his test debut, eight years after playing his first ODI for New Zealand.

Tim Southee will return to the lineup after being dropped from the first test where New Zealand played two spinners. Whether Jeetan Patel or Mitchell Santner get the nod as the sole spinner in Wellington will be the talking point at the toss.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm

- NZ Herald