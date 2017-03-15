Chandimal 50 leads Sri Lanka's recovery against Bangladesh

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten 54 to help Sri Lanka reach 149 for five at tea on the opening day of the second test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Bangladesh bowlers dominated the first session of what is their country's 100th test match after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, restricting the hosts to 70 for four at lunch.

Chandimal led the recovery with a 66-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva (34) who was the only wicket lost in the second session.

Niroshan Dickwella (11 not out) was batting with Chandimal at the interval.

Sri Lanka leads the two-match series after a crushing 259-run win at Galle last week.