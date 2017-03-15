8:21pm Wed 15 March
2nd test: Bangladesh hold Sri Lanka to 70-4 at lunch, day 1

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Offspinner Mehdi Hasan took two wickets as Bangladesh made a promising start to its milestone 100th test match, restricting Sri Lanka to 70 for four at lunch on the opening day of the second test Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath won the toss and elected to bat first but Bangladesh seamers bowled tightly to keep the Sri Lankan openers quiet.

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman had opener Dimuth Karunaratne (7) caught at gully by Hasan with the total on 13. Hasan (2-32) then dismissed Kusal Mendis (5) and Upul Tharanga (11), who both scored centuries in Sri Lanka's win in the first test.

Seamer Subashis Roy trapped Asela Gunaaratne lbw at the stroke of lunch.

