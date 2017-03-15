Cricket: Auckland No 11 reaches record score against ND

Auckland bowler Rajvinder Sandhu has rewritten the record books in his second first-class match - with his bat.

Sandhu today helped Auckland to a formidable first-innings total of 461 in their Plunket Shield encounter with Northern Districts, coming in at No 11 and top-scoring for his side.

The 25-year-old, who made his first-class debut last month, smacked 82 from 94 balls at Eden Park Outer Oval, crushing eight fours and five sixes in a two-hour stay in the middle.

Having come to the crease this morning with Auckland on 322-9, Sandhu formed a 139-run partnership for the last wicket with Mitchell McClenaghan, who in making an unbeaten 73 also finished with his best career first-class knock.

Sandhu's 82 was the highest score by a No 11 batsman in Auckland history, while his partnership with McClenaghan was also a provincial record.

The rookie seamer then turned around and opened the bowling but was luckless in six overs as Northern Districts reached stumps on day two on 212-2. After Joe Carter and Bharat Popli were dimissed cheaply by Tarun Nethula, Henry Cooper (73no) and Corey Anderson (76no) will resume tomorrow with the visitors 249 runs in arrears.

Meanwhile, a century from Chad Bowes lifted Canterbury to a commanding position at the halfway mark of their clash with Otago in Christchurch.

The South African-born batsman opened the innings and struck a rapid 137 at Hagley Oval, helping the home side reach 240-6 in reply to Otago's 140. Andrew Ellis had earlier picked up the final two wickets to fall in the visitors' first innings, finishing with 6-35 for his best return in first-class cricket.

In Napier, Will Young struck his third career century to put Central Districts in charge of their match-up with Wellington, compiling 124 as the hosts reached 318-7 at stumps.

With Central Districts beginning the day on 5-0 in reply to Wellington's 245, Young came to the crease with his side on 71-2 and formed handy partnerships with Jesse Ryder (61) and Dane Cleaver (47).

Opener Ben Smith (24no) - who had earlier retired hurt - and Ajaz Patel (0no) will resume tomorrow morning and look to increase Central Districts' 73-run lead.

- NZ Herald