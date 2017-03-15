Cricket: Kane Williamson wicket key for South Africa - Du Plessis

By David Leggat

Not that he needed it, but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was given a little bonus dollop of pressure from opposite Faf du Plessis today.

With the second test starting at the Basin Reserve tomorrow, New Zealand will be without both senior batsman Ross Taylor, with a calf injury, and left arm swing bowler Trent Boult, who has an upper left leg injury.

Where Boult's position has gone to the even more experienced Tim Southee, whom South African skipper du Plessis rates highly, New Zealand's batting is vulnerable, now Taylor is absent.

"I said before the series that if we can get rid of Williamson and Taylor there's a lot of pressure on the rest of the batting lineup," du Plessis said.

"We couldn't get rid of Kane in the first test and they were successful as a unit. There lies the secret."

Williamson scored a fine 130 at Dunedin to anchor New Zealand's first innings in the rain-hit draw.

New Zealand will be fielding an unproven middle order with Neil Broom to make his test debut, Henry Nicholls and Jimmy Neesham at No 6.

Du Plessis admitted the squeeze will be on Broom, a veteran batsman but one feeling his way into test cricket.

Two of his three quality seamers, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, enjoyed themselves last time out at the Basin Reserve, with six wickets apiece in New Zealand's two innings.

"That'll be big for them," du Plessis. "The experienced Morne's had is vital to the team. The confidence from that is definitely a big thing for us but I'm not sure if conditions will be the same as five years ago."

As for finding volunteers to bowl into the winds which are certain to be up at stages during the test, du Plessis is happy with his three fast bowlers' capability to do the job.

"It's a tough job, especially from a seamers' perspective," he said.

"We've got guys who are prepared to put in the work. KG (Kagiso Rabada), I certainly feel I can use him. He's a guy who's not scared of a challenge.

"Someone like Vernon doesn't necessarily have to bowl quick all the time. He can bowl into the wind and gives you that control.

"And Morne has done the donkey work for years for South Africa. All three will be prepared to do the hard work."

- NZ Herald