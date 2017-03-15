Cricket: Central Districts defy odds to skittle Firebirds batsmen in Napier after slow start

By Anendra Singh - Hawkes Bay Today

Rain was always going to put the spanner in the works but despite the delayed start the Central Districts Stags had all the Wellington Firebirds batsmen back in the dressing room at McLean Park yesterday.

"We wanted to take 10 wickets and we did but we didn't start at our best," said CD right-arm fast bowler Blair Tickner.

"But we fought our way back even though it wasn't the best start to four-day cricket so we're pretty happy," said Tickner after taking 3-58 from 16 overs, including a maiden, on day one of the round eight four-day Plunket Shield match in Napier.

The game started at 1pm after some persistent drizzle in the morning on a wicket that was last played on during the abandoned Chappell-Hadlee one-day series after some surface flooding in January.

The Ruahine Motors Central Hawke's Bay cricketer said the William Young-captained Stags were struggling to hit their straps for the first 10 overs but found some rhythm as the Firebirds posted 245 in 78.1 overs.

"We're just happy we got the 10 wickets today and have a nice day batting tomorrow to get some runs on the board," Tickner said as CD were unbeaten for five runs in two overs at stumps.

Tickner said the wicket was lush and it was under the covers so it was elementary for Young to shine the ball after winning the toss.

"We knew that in the opening few overs it was going to be doing a little bit - although it didn't do as much as we thought it was going to do - but we stuck to our guns and took the key wickets."

So what worked for him and CD new-ball seamer Seth Rance, who claimed 4-16?

"We just had a plan for each batsman to hit a length with still a little bit of swing in the air so Seth and Adam at the top bowled quite well," said Tickner of Black Cap fast merchant Adam Milne, who was wicketless but went for 1.78 runs an over.

"He [Milne] bowled really well and was unlucky not to get a couple of wickets. There were a few chances but he's looking forward to bowling again in the second innings."

Ticker predicted on days two and three the strip would offer batsmen decent traction but then it would start becoming "dusty".

"Once they take off the covers you never know because there are some foot marks so you'll probably get a better report about it tomorrow."

CD left-arm orthodox spinner Ajaz Patel is the top wicket taker in the first-class competition and took 2-69.

Allrounder Jesse Ryder also impressed, taking 1-26 from 13 overs, including four maidens.

"We'll just be positive [batting] and, hopefully, the sun comes out [and] the wicket will flatten out," said Tickner of the play when it resumes today.