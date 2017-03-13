3:51pm Mon 13 March
Cricket: Black Caps batsman Colin Munro stood down from Auckland Aces

Colin Munro playing for the Auckland Aces. Photo / Richard Robinson
Colin Munro playing for the Auckland Aces. Photo / Richard Robinson

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro has been surprisingly stood down from this week's Plunket Shield round following a New Zealand Cricket hearing.

A NZC spokesman said a statement would be released later today on why Munro has been listed as "unavailable for selection" for Auckland's game against Northern Districts tomorrow at Auckland's Eden Park No. 2 ground.

It was widely expected Munro would play for the Aces after he returned to Auckland after being dropped by the Black Caps for the one-day international series against South Africa.
He had earlier featured in the tour-opener - a Twenty20 international where he played strongly.

More to come

- NZ Herald

