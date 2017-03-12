2:04pm Sun 12 March
Cricket: Black Caps test ends in draw after last day washed out

Rain washed out play at University Oval. Photo / Photosport
The first test between New Zealand and South Africa has finished in a draw after the final day was washed out.

Constant rain denied any play on the final day of the first test, frustrating attempts by both teams to snatch a win from a tight contest.

South Africa was due to resume their second innings at 224-6, a lead of 191 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis was 56 not out and Vernon Philander one.​


The next test is in Wellington at the Basin Reserve on Thursday, with New Zealand having ruled out key batsman Ross Taylor due to injury.

- NZ Herald

