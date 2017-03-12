1:21pm Sun 12 March
Logano pulls away from Larson, wins Las Vegas Xfinity race

LAS VEGAS (AP) " Joey Logano pulled away from Kyle Larson on a restart with four laps left and held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday.

Logano chose the outside lane on the last restart and moved in front of Larson out of the fourth turn at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first Xfinity victory since October at Charlotte.

Daniel Suarez put Cup regulars in the top three spots. Justin Allgaier was fourth, followed by Austin Dillon and Darrell Wallace Jr.

NASCAR cup regulars Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski won the first two stages of the 200-lap race.

Elliott Sadler finished 10th and retained the points lead.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

