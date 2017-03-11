Cricket: Taylor out; Boult monitored; rain set to ruin final day

Breaking

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor's right calf injury has seen him ruled out of the second test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve.

His replacement is due to be named this afternoon but is expected to be Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie or Colin Munro.

Trent Boult suffered a sore upper left thigh for his efforts yesterday which prevented him bowling with the second new ball. He will travel to Wellington where his fitness will continue to be monitored.

Rain has delayed the start of play on the final day of the first test, frustrating attempts by both teams to snatch a win from a tight contest.

If you're thinking about coming down to the cricket... it might be time to put the fire on and reach for the Scrabble or Monopoly. pic.twitter.com/zTvCNbIYCz — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) March 11, 2017

Earlier, New Zealand replied with 341 to South Africa's 308 for a first-innings lead of 33 runs.

Dean Elgar is so far the top-scorer in the Proteas' second innings with 89, following his career-best 140 in the first innings.

Play was due to begin at 10:30am at the University Oval but light rain had been falling throughout the morning and the covers have remained on the pitch. Further rain is forecast throughout the day.

- NZ Herald