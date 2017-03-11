10:29pm Sat 11 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 259 runs in first test

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scores after Sri Lanka won the first cricket test against Bangladesh by 259 runs on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka 494 (Kusal Mendis 194, Asela Gunaratne 85, Niroshan Dickwella 75, Dilruwan Perera 51, Mehedi Hasan 4-113) and 274-6 declared (Upul Tharanga 115, Dinesh Chandimal 50 not out, Mehedi Hasan 2/77)

Bangladesh 312 (Mushfiqur Rahim 85, Soumya Sarkar 71, Tamim Iqbal 57, Dilruwan Perera 3/53) and 197 (Soumya Sarkar 53, Liton Das 35, Mushfiqur Rahim 34, Rangana Herath 6/59)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 11 Mar 2017 22:51:23 Processing Time: 39ms