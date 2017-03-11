Keselowski on pole for NASCAR Las Vegas stop, Truex Jr. 2nd

LAS VEGAS (AP) " Brad Keselowski will begin his bid for a third victory in the past four NASCAR Cup races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole after topping qualifying Friday night.

Keselowski, who also won last week's race at Atlanta, posted a top seed of 193.68 mph in his No. 2 Ford for his 13th career pole. He won at the 1.5-mile track last year and in 2014.

Martin Truex Jr., who was the fastest in the midday practice, will join him on the front row Sunday in the 400-mile race thanks to a speed of 193.458 mph in his No. 78 Toyota. Ryan Blaney will start third, and Matt Kenseth qualified fourth on his 45th birthday.

Kyle Larson qualified fifth, followed by Joey Logano, Kasey Kahne, rookie Erik Jones, Las Vegas native Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray.