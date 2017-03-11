Cricket: Missed chances prove costly for Black Caps

New Zealand missed a swag of opportunities to steal an advantage against South Africa in the opening session on the fourth day of the first test.

The Proteas went to lunch on 100 for two, a lead of 67, having survived two ordinary reviews, one non-review that would have earned a wicket, and two dropped catches.

New Zealand left-armers Trent Boult and Neil Wagner worked in metronomic fashion to test the South African batsmen early. Yet the early loss of Hashim Amla for 24 was not capitalised on. Left-handers Dean Elgar (40) and Jean-Paul Duminy (32) grafted their way to a 61-run third-wicket stand amid the Dunedin gloom. At times it felt like an extended solar eclipse.

Wagner coaxed Amla into a trap laid at short mid-wicket. A short-of-a-length ball was fended into substitute fielder Tim Southee's hands. Amla looked vulnerable after getting hit on the fingers by Boult's first ball of the day.

However, the hosts suffered for their judgement calls on five occasions.

1. A failed review from Trent Boult in the 25th over when a ball hit Duminy's pad, rather than the bat on the way through to B-J Watling's gloves. Duminy was on two.

2. Tom Latham dropped a regulation first slip catch of Boult in the 29th over when Duminy was six.

3. No review was taken when Jeetan Patel hit Duminy (20) on the back leg in the 38th over which, albeit in hindsight, the ball tracker showed hitting the stumps.

4. An lbw review was taken against Duminy (20) in the 40th over when an inside edge hit his pad.

5. Elgar (35) edged Jimmy Neesham in the 41st over, but the ball clipped Watling's outstretched glove.

Given the onus placed on bringing two spinners into the match, Mitchell Santner and Patel have only bowled 13 of the 43 overs in the innings. Only three of those, all from Patel, have been bowled today.

With rain forecast for tomorrow, the middle session might be the hosts last opportunity to dominate in the opening test. If that is to occur, Patel and Santner will likely play major roles.

- NZ Herald