Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, 1st test, day four

Live updates of day four of the first test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Dunedin.
South Africa resume their second innings at 38/1, with a lead of five runs.
Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm
Live updates of day four of the first test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Dunedin.
South Africa resume their second innings at 38/1, with a lead of five runs.
Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 11 Mar 2017 10:43:17 Processing Time: 19ms