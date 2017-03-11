Former Formula One champion John Surtees dies at 83

LONDON (AP) " John Surtees, who won the 1964 Formula One championship and was the only man to win world titles on both two and four wheels, died Friday. He was 83.

The British driver's family said in a statement that Surtees died Friday afternoon after being treated for an existing respiratory condition.

Besides winning the F1 title for Ferrari, Surtees also won 500cc motorcycle world titles in 1956, '58, '59 and '60.

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life. He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end," the statement said.

Surtees is survived by his wife Jane and two daughters, Leonora and Edwina. A son, Henry, died in 2009.