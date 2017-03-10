5:40pm Fri 10 March
Evacuation at Black Caps test

A full field evacuation during day three of the First Test match between New Zealand and South Africa. Photo / Getty Images
A full evacuation occurred at University Oval in Dunedin during the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa this afternoon.

A fire alarm saw the main stand, including both dressing rooms, emptied.
Fire engines arrived.

The players remained in the middle during the incident. Everyone else made their way to the exits.

The whole venue was asked to disperse.

Members of the crowd chanted "show me the fire".

The Fire Service indicated the alarm in the stand was set off by steam.

Play has since resumed after a delay of approximately 20 minutes.

South Africa were 14 for one when the match was halted.

New Zealand made 341 in their first innings in response to the Proteas' 308.



- NZ Herald

