Cricket: James Neesham goes in controversial circumstances

The Black Caps have suffered an early set-back in controversial circumstances on day three of the first test against South Africa.

James Neesham became the second New Zealand wicket of the morning after night watchman Jeetan Patel lasted until the third over of the day.

Neesham was judged to have been caught behind by Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Morne Morkel for seven, however replays showed that Morkel's front foot was over the line.

Despite several replays showing the fast bowler didn't have any part of his foot behind the bowling crease, third umpire Rod Tucker decided it was a legitimate delivery and Neesham had to walk.

Poor Little Lamb Neesham... Who was given out after a punishing long review on whether this is a no-ball or not... #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/k465EHgEdm — The ACC (@TheACCnz) March 9, 2017

What a joke!!! That is a no ball plain and simple. — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 9, 2017

Another DRS cock up Neesham given out to a noball. What do the umpires do, look for something thats not there. Clear replay picture???? — Bryan Waddle (@bawads) March 9, 2017

Kind of thought the idea of using technology was to get the right decision that 3rd umpire shouldn't be near international cricket #NZvSA — Conor Austin (@ConorAaustin) March 9, 2017

I must need contact lenses because I could not see that door behind the line at any stage , poor decision #NZvSA — Matt Brown (@chahuahua) March 9, 2017

Wow. Neesham out ct behind but the 3rd ump is having a look at Morkel's foot which seems to be over... — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 9, 2017

3rd umpire stays with on field decision.Neesham out for 7. Was touch & go with the no ball. 193-5, Watling joins Williamson (78*) #NZvSA ^WN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 9, 2017

- NZ Herald