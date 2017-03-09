Cricket: Martin Guptill out for six weeks

Martin Guptill will undergo a six week-long strength and conditioning rehabilitation programme before returning to cricket.



Guptill has suffered hamstring strains to both legs across the summer. He will miss the remainder of the New Zealand domestic season and the beginning of the Indian Premier League following medical consultation.



Black Caps physiotherapist Tommy Simsek said: "At the moment Martin isn't fit to play and the time we give him now to strengthen his hamstrings will play a big role in mitigating future risk.



"We've put a programme in place to make sure that Martin can return to full strength and we'll continue to monitor him closely."



New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said: "Having Martin fully fit is critical, as we all know the positive influence he has on our side.



"Martin knows this is an important period to get back to 100 percent so that he can be fully confident when he is on the park. The Champions Trophy isn't far away."



Guptill will travel to India ahead of the start of the IPL and continue to be monitored by Simsek over there.

- NZ Herald