West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Scoreboard

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday in the third one-day international between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval:

Jason Roy c Holder b Joseph 17

Alex Hales c Nurse b Joseph 110

Joe Root c CBrathwaite b Joseph 101

Jos Buttler b Holder 7

Eoin Morgan b Nurse 11

Ben Stokes c KBrathwaite b Holder 34

Moeen Ali c and b Joseph 0

Chris Woakes c Bishoo b Holder 13

Liam Plunkett run out 11

Adil Rashid run out 9

Steven Finn not out 2

Extras: (1b, 3lb, 8w, 1nb) 13

TOTAL: (all out) 328

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-219, 3-232, 4-249, 5-263, 6-264, 7-304, 8-304, 9-317, 10-328

Bowling: Jason Holder 10-1-41-3, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-76-4, Devendra Bishoo 5-0-44-0, Carlos Brathwaite 10-0-56-0, Ashley Nurse 8-0-57-1, Jonathan Carter 4-0-28-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 3-0-22-0.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, West Indies, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe,New Zealand.