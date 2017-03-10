West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Scoreboard

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday in the third one-day international between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval:
Jason Roy c Holder b Joseph 17
Alex Hales c Nurse b Joseph 110
Joe Root c CBrathwaite b Joseph 101
Jos Buttler b Holder 7
Eoin Morgan b Nurse 11
Ben Stokes c KBrathwaite b Holder 34
Moeen Ali c and b Joseph 0
Chris Woakes c Bishoo b Holder 13
Liam Plunkett run out 11
Adil Rashid run out 9
Steven Finn not out 2
Extras: (1b, 3lb, 8w, 1nb) 13
TOTAL: (all out) 328
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-219, 3-232, 4-249, 5-263, 6-264, 7-304, 8-304, 9-317, 10-328
Bowling: Jason Holder 10-1-41-3, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-76-4, Devendra Bishoo 5-0-44-0, Carlos Brathwaite 10-0-56-0, Ashley Nurse 8-0-57-1, Jonathan Carter 4-0-28-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 3-0-22-0.
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph.
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, West Indies, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe,New Zealand.
