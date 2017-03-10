Cricket: Ross Taylor's series looks over

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A severe calf injury looks set to rule Ross Taylor out of the rest of the South African test series.

Taylor retired hurt on eight on day two of the first test at Dunedin's University Oval yesterday and according to Radio Sport, Taylor suffered a torn a calf muscle rather than just a strain.

Recovery for a torn calf varies from two to six weeks, which would rule Taylor out of the final two tests in Wellington and Hamilton.

It's a double blow for the Black Caps with Taylor unable to bat in the second innings of the match, leaving the one side effectively one wicket down should the need to chase a total in the fourth innings of the match.

New Zealand finished day two at 177 for three in response to South Africa's 308.

"He was looking a bit stiff," teammate Trent Boult said after earning the team's best figures of four for 64 earier in the day. "He looked disappointed. The way he walked off didn't look too good."

Taylor was hitting form for the Black Caps following surgery on his left eye to remove a pterygium in December. He scored two half centuries in the test series against Bangladesh before scoring ODI centuries against Australia and South Africa to become the nation's record holder for most ODI tons.

South Africa is one of two test nations, along with Bangladesh, Taylor hasn't scored a test century against and whether he'll get another chance to face the Proteas in the long form of the game is doubtful.

New Zealand toured South Africa last year and probably won't play them before the 2019 Cricket World Cup, a tournament Taylor has mentioned as a possible swansong to his successful career.

Colin Munro and Neil Broom loom as contenders to replace Taylor based on middle order Plunket Shield form.

- NZ Herald